The Tarkio Parks & Recreation Department and Tarkio Chamber of Commerce welcomed Santa and his biggest fans to the North Polk Schoolhouse in Tarkio on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Pictured with Santa is Bristol Sutter, one of the many children who told the big man what they wanted for Christmas.

The Martin boys – Cayson, Crew, and Cooper – were happy to talk with Santa and get their picture taken.