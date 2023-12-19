The City of Tarkio Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Tarkio City Hall. The Pledge of Allegiance was conducted at 6:00 p.m. Roll call was done by City Clerk Danielle Madron: aldermen Scott Walker, Blu Dow, Jeff Olson, and Jeff Agnew were present. Visitors present were: City of Tarkio employees – Police Chief Tyson Gibbons, Park Superintendent Chris Niles, Tarkio Board of Public Works Superintendent Curtis Hedrick, Tarkio Board of Public Works employee Jessica Walker, and Building Inspector Jesse Payne; Tarkio Board of Public Works board member Gary Henson; City Attorney Robert Sundell; Tarkio Parks & Recreation Department members – Ashlee Driskell, Summer Reeves, Brooke Vette, Sarah Wiley, and Paige Agnew; Atchison County Health and Wellness Coalition members – Tammy Sly, Janene McEnaney, Julie Livengood, Sally Wehmann, Brody and Bryar Wennihan, Dara Whipple, Ellie Graves, Janice Baker, and Teri Harr; Klosek LLC Trash Service owners and employee – Mike Klosek, Sr., Michael Klosek, Jr., Michael Klosek, III, and Justin Fowler; legal counsel and representative for the Atchison County Wholesale Water Commission – Padraic Corcoran and Verlon Persinger; and citizens – James Navin, Jr., Tony Schaefer, Jason Burke, Gracie Walker, Debra and Jerry Henning, Dallas Prather, and Andy Riley.

The aldermen approved the regular meeting minutes from November 8 and special meeting minutes from November 16.

Janene McEnaney spoke on behalf of the health coalition. She called businesses in town and spoke to them about their smoking policies. Of the 33 businesses she called, six already had smoking policies in place. Michael Klosek, Sr., asked if the trash trucks would need the proper non-smoking stickers on the trash trucks, if this ordinance were to be passed. Dow explained to Klosek, Sr., that it would not apply to him since his business is not within city limits. Julie Livengood spoke on the effects of second-hand smoke. She stated that if the death from something preventable occurs, it becomes a public health issue. This is part of the reason the ordinance was presented to the council. Many health coalition members spoke of their support for this ordinance not only for their own health, but for the health of their family and fellow community members. Jason Burke stated that he felt the 20 foot distance from the building was unnecessary, although he is okay with no smoking inside the businesses. Justin Fowler agreed that 20 feet from the building is extreme and that burning houses and brush in city limits can be just as harmful to people’s health as second-hand smoke. Agnew informed the visitors that the 20 foot distance was limited to the entrance to the business. Debra Henning stated that most businesses are already non-smoking and that it should be the business owner’s decision. She feels that prohibiting smoking in businesses could prevent businesses from opening or being able to re-open in town. Dallas Prather stated she felt smoking in businesses could affect the amount of revenue the business makes.

Election filings begin December 5 at 8:00 a.m. and the last day to file is December 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Positions up for re-election are Mayor Mark Staten, North Ward Alderman Blu Dow, and South Ward Alderman Jeffrey Agnew.

Employees for Klosek LLC Trash Service were in attendance to speak to the board about their solid waste contract with the city. Mike Klosek, Sr., asked the board why putting a bid out for the job was presented at last month’s city council meeting. Clerk Madron stated that she misread the current contract and thought the contract end date was December 31, 2023. She informed the board and they discussed putting out a bid sheet to get prices for solid waste removal. Upon reading into the contract, Clerk Madron informed the board that the contract was not going to be up in December so putting out a bid notice was unnecessary. Mike Klosek, Jr., asked the council to consider a price increase. The current trash price is $16.88. Klosek LLC Trash Service is asking for $1.00 increase per year over the next three years with the final year rate being at $19.88. Alderman Walker stated that just last year, the city gave a 54% increase in the cost of trash services. Several council members asked about prices for other towns in the county, stating that Tarkio currently has the highest rate. Klosek informed the board that they would also be renegotiating their contracts with Rock Port and Fairfax in the near future. Dow made a motion to approve the $1.00 per year rate increase for the next three years, with the ending charge of $19.88. Walker seconded the motion. Four nays voted against the motion and the second. The council members did ask that the Kloseks come back to them at a later date and present the price increase again.

Patrick Corcoran, legal counsel for the wholesale water commission, was in attendance to answer questions from the council about the proposed ordinance, Bill 304.23 Ordinance 290.23: An Ordinance Approving Supplement To The Atchison County Wholesale Water Commission Joint Contract. Dow stated that she had talked to the USDA and the USDA stated they had no knowledge of this proposal, as was previously stated to the council. Corcoran stated that the USDA does not need to be involved since Nodaway #1 is paying to have their water lines put in, and not using USDA funding. USDA would only need to be involved if there were changes to the original contract made with the wholesale water commission. Dow then asked why there are no rates being presented before approval to allow Nodaway #1 to join. Corcoran stated that this supplement agreement only allows Nodaway #1 to be a member. Once they are approved to be a member, then prices can be negotiated and set. Corcoran informed the council that while Nodaway#1 would not be paying on the existing debt service, Nodaway #1 would still be jointly liable to split the cost of the current debt service if one of the entities were to go under and not be able to pay their portion of the debt. There will be an open hearing to give more information on this topic. The council will be informed of the time and date of this meeting so they can attend. The council decided to table Bill 304.23, Ordinance 290.23 until after the open hearing to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

Clerk Madron informed the board that passing Bill 306.23, Ordinance 292.23 only gives permission to have this put on the ballot in April to be voted on by the people.

Mayor Staten gave the first reading of Bill 306.23 Ordinance 292.23. It was approved.

Mayor Staten gave the second reading of Bill 306.23, Ordinance 292.23. It was also approved. Bill 306.23, Ordinance 292.23 was adopted.

The council went through the proposed ordinance to prohibit smoking in workplaces page by page. There were several changes made and a lot of sections removed. Clerk Madron will rewrite the ordinance to be presented to the council at the January meeting. Clerk Madron asked Tarkio City Attorney Robert Sundell if there was anything in the ordinance that stated smoking would be prohibited in personal vehicles, on personal property or in private residences. Mr. Sundell stated it was mentioned nowhere in the ordinance and that it could not be prohibited under state law.

There was one bid presented to the board at the November meeting for the 2024 Main Street curb project. Hale Construction Services, LLC, submitted a bid in the amount of $94,254.00. Upon speaking to Street Superintendent Jamie Quimby, the board has decided it would be a good decision. The aldermen voted to accept the bid.

Mayor Staten asked for the approval of the 2024 liquor licenses as listed:

• Casey’s – Intoxicating liquor original package, not to be consumed on premises, Sunday sales included, $450.00

• Tarkio Golf Club, Inc. – Intoxicating liquor (all kinds) by drink, Sunday sales included, $750.00

• Dollar General – Original package with no Sunday sales, $150.00

• Hy-Vee – Intoxicating liquor original package, not to be consumed on premises, Sunday sales included, $450.00

• The Roost Eatery: Intoxicating liquor (all kinds) by drink, Sunday sales included, $750.00

• SSS Missouri LLC – Intoxicating liquor original package, not to be consumed on premises, Sunday sales included, $450.00

The 2024 liquor licenses were approved as presented.

Mayor Staten asked for the approval of change in officers for the Tarkio Volunteer Fire Department. New appointments presented were: Keaton Shaw, fire chief; Allen Wennihan, 1st assistant fire chief; Mike Shaw, 2nd assistant fire chief; Brett Reeves, president; Kevin Sundermann, vice-president; Curtis Evans, secretary/treasurer; Nic Schebaum, board member at large; and Deaven Tunnell – training officer. The new appointments were approved.

Mayor Staten asked for the approval of the Tarkio Volunteer Fire Department yearly stipend pay as presented. The aldermen voted to approve the stipend pay.

Clerk Madron presented the board with the yearly employee salary incentive worksheet. The board tabled this talk for closed session at the end of the meeting.

Department Reports

Blu Dow, City Buildings – No return calls have come in for the tuckpointing on city hall. Dow is also going to check with Danny McCoy about new doors for the community building.

Jeff Agnew, Fire Department – There was nothing to report.

Jeff Olson, Parks & Pool – Chris Niles reported that KC Gunite came on December 11 for a preliminary walk-through of the pool facilities to prepare for work to be started on pool renovations. They will be starting discovery work to find the leak within the next few weeks. The Christmas parade was a success. The elf auction is Saturday, December 16. Mayor Staten informed the council and park board that Mr. Barnes with the school will be at the council meeting to discuss the baseball field lease agreement for the high school season.

Scott Walker, Street Department – Quimby’s Report:

• Repairs/Equipment – Replaced the battery in the skid steer. Had the back bumper on truck #1 (2019 F350) rhino lined where it was starting to rust because of the salt spreader.

• Brush Pile – This area has been burned.

• Christmas Décor – Evergy assisted putting up the Christmas décor on Main Street. Quimby has had several people make positive comments on the new decorations on Main and the updated ground displays. All of the old pole decorations have been sold. Before the snowflakes are taken down, a storage area is going to be constructed for them in the shop.

• Snow Removal – There has been one snow that the crews pushed so far this season. The 2023 F350: This piece of equipment now has the capability of spraying pre-treatment in trouble intersections and traction areas. They have a spray boom that is placed in the receiver hitch, a 20-gallon tank in the bed, and controls in the cab.

• TBPW – The crew provided assistance to the Tarkio Board of Public Works on a water leak situation.

• Pool – Quimby visited with the representatives from KC Gunite about items at the pool that the city may be able to assist with or provide needed equipment to try and reduce expenses.

• Tree Removal – Three trees on Main Street were removed. These trees were causing damage to the sidewalks and to business fronts.

Curtis Hedrick, Tarkio Board of Public Works – Several sewer issues have been addressed and fixed. The water break on the highway has been fixed and the concrete work is expected to be done this week.

Mark Staten, Gould Peterson Municipal Airport – There was nothing to report.

Chris Niles, Animal Control – There are no animals at the pound at this time. Niles asked if the council would consider the purchase of a new animal control/ parks truck. The council asked him to bring options to next month’s meeting for them to discuss and review.

Tyson Gibbons, Police Department – Holidays with Heroes shopping event for Tarkio will be December 15. Ten children are invited to this event.

Danielle Madron, City Financials – Clerk Madron asked the council if they would be willing to pay for the judge’s bar fees since he became a judge just for the Tarkio court. The council agreed to pay these fees.

A break was taken from 8:31 to 8:36 p.m.

Walker made a motion to enter into executive session per Chapter 610.021 Section 3. Hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting a particular employee, etc. Agnew seconded and all approved.

Olson made a motion to close the executive session and the motion was seconded and approved by all.

Walker made a motion to approve the yearly employee salary incentive as discussed. Agnew seconded the motion and all approved.

The meeting was adjourned at 9:30 p.m. Next month’s regular meeting will be January 10, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.