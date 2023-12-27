Atchison County Head Start in Rock Port has had many visitors throughout the month of December. Rosita Stoner stopped by and blessed the students with handcrafted bears, socks, and activities for them to enjoy this holiday season. (Submitted photos)

Children’s Librarian Amanda Vette received a beautiful handprint wreath from the students. Students enjoy spending time with her twice a month and can’t get enough of her stories/activities.

The students collected donations of all sorts during the month of December for two precious pups located at New Nodaway Humane Society in Maryville, Missouri. The students enjoyed playing Secret Santa to Juno Potato and Bruno. (Go check them out if you’re looking for a new friend.) Head Start families, Ag Choice, and Ag Partners helped make this project successful.