The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Brett Hurst at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, December 7, 2023:

U.S. Bank National Association vs. Matthew Alsup – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Vohs. Defendant appears in person. Case continued to January 4, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. for bench trial.

Midwestern Health Man-agement vs. Kamdein J. Brewer – Motion Hearing on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Vohs. Default judgment set aside per plaintiff’s request. Order for dismissal granted.

Elmo Housing LLC vs. Hillary Bridges – Civil Setting Unlawful Detainer. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Pontius. Defendant appears in person, served on November 13, 2023. Case continued to January 4, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. for bench trial.

Citibank (South Dakota) vs. Mary L. Crawford – Show Cause Hearing on Breach of Contract. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Vohs. Defendant appears in person, served on November 10, 2023. Case continued to February 8, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. for hearing.

Spring Oaks Capital SPV, LLC vs. Dustin Pierce – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Vohs. Dismissed by plaintiff on December 6, 2023. Dismissed without prejudice.

Jean Wany vs. Wayne Wal-lingford – Civil Setting on Refusing Breathalyzer. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Lotven. Case continued to January 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for service on defendant.

State vs. Jarynel Ayala Vega – Plea Hearing on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More).

State vs. Tahj L. Beckham – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Failure To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident.

State vs. Ana K. Belt – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Defendant sentenced to fine of $155.50 and court costs. Costs and/or fines paid in full.

State vs. Richard Lynn Boyd – **Possible Section 589.405 RSMo. Charge** Counsel Status Hearing on Felony Failure To Register As A Sex Offender Pursuant To Sections 589.400-.425.

State vs. Adam L. Brion – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor DWI and Failure To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges information. Arraignment waived. Defendant advised of right to counsel. Case set for January 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for Entry of Counsel.

State vs. Mattie L. Carver – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph).

State vs. Tara L. Chereck – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Defendant sentenced to fine of $155.50 and court costs.

State vs. Sharmake A. Dahir – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Commercial Motor Vehicle/Trailer Declared Out-Of-Service For Inadequate/Defective Equipment/Hazardous Material Markings. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Lotven. Case set for January 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting. Defendant MUST pay or appear or warrant will be issued.

State vs. Sharmake A. Dahir – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle With Improper/Defective Lights/Signaling Devices/Reflectors/Electric Devices. Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Lotven. Case set for January 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting. Defendant MUST pay or appear or warrant will be issued.

State vs. Timothy C. Erickson – Case Review on Felony DWI; Misdemeanor Owner Operated Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility (Motor Vehicle Required To Be Registered) – 1st Offense and Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense; and Infraction of Failure To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. The court takes up and considers the continuance request emailed by the defendant and does grant the same. This matter is hereby continued to January 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for entry of counsel/setting of preliminary hearing. The clerk shall forward notice of the new trial date to defendant at his last known email address and shall provide defendant with a copy of the Public Defender application.

State vs. Anthony M. Flakus – Initial Appearance on Infraction of Failure To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. Defendant sentenced to fine of $50.50 and court costs.

State vs. Nina E. Forst – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Diego A. Hernandez Castro – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Wendnonga Rg Kabore – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Defendant sentenced to fine of $125.00 and court costs.

State vs. Grace L. Keller – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 1-5 Mph). Defendant sentenced to fine of $259.50 and court costs. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell and waives arraignment. Defendant enters a plea of guilty and is assessed a $259.50 fine plus court costs. Costs and fines paid in full.

State vs. Irma M. Lemus – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and by Attorney Lotven. Case set for January 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Irma M. Lemus – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph).Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and by Attorney Lotven. Case set for January 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Osman Y. Maldonado Mevia – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and waives arraignment. Defendant enters a plea of guilty and is assessed a fine of $80.50 and court costs. Costs and/or fines paid in full.

State vs. Bryan M. Martin – Case Review on Misdemeanor Stealing – Value Less Than $150 And No Prior Stealing Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with P.D. Williams and waives arraignment. Defendant enters a plea of guilty on amended charge and is assessed a $200 fine plus court costs. Defendant requests payment plan.

State vs. Sara J. Meehan – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Justin J. Merten – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant enters a plea of guilty. Defendant sentenced to fine of $250 and court costs. Costs and/or fines paid in full.

State vs. Darron F. Mothershead – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with P.D. Williams. Defendant previously arraigned and enters a plea of guilty and is assessed a $700 fine plus court costs. All costs and fines to be paid in full or appear on January 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Yony Napoles Charon – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $379 cash only.

State vs. Yony Napoles Charon – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Failure To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $222 cash only.

State vs. Megan J. Parker – Show Cause Hearing on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 1-5 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears with Attorney Reuben and Chambers and waives arraignment. Defendant enters a plea of guilty and is assessed a $259.50 fine plus court costs. Warrant ordered to be withdrawn. Costs and/or fines paid in full.

State vs. Miguel A. Perez Sabalo – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Denny Emerson Porter – Initial Arraignment on Felony Leaving Scene Of Accident – 2nd Offense; Misdemeanor Failure To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident; and Infraction Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt. Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges information. Arraignment waived. Defendant advised of right to counsel. Case set for January 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for Entry of Counsel/Setting of Preliminary Hearing.

State vs. Ashlee Renee Roe – Case Review on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 1-5 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Judge Hurst to recuse. Sent to P.J. for assignment. New court date will be mailed to defendant.

State vs. Mohammed Salad Hussein – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle With Unsafe/Improper Frame/Suspension/Axle/Wheel/Rim And/Or Steering System. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Lotven. Case set for January 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Blake William Wesley Simmons – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Leaving Scene Of Accident. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for January 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Kendall D. Simmons – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20 – 25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Scarlet Rae Smith – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Billy Roy Starks, Jr. – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $379 cash only.

State vs. Billy Roy Starks, Jr. – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $331 cash only.

State vs. Paul E. Stovall – Initial Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle On Tires Fabric Exposed/Inferior Load Rate/Groove Depth. Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Derrick L. Strong, Jr. – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Emalee P. Stuart – Initial Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with Attorney Page and waives Arraignment. Defendant enters a plea of guilty and enters SIS, 1 year supervised by PPS. Costs and/or fines paid in full.

State vs. Kameron J. Swope – Initial Appearance on Infraction Failure To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Brandon C. Sylvan – Initial Appearance on Infraction Driver/Front Seat Passenger Fail To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Jean A. Wany – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph) and DWI. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Lotven. Case set for January 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for plea/trial setting.

State vs. Tara D. Weldon – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated A Motor Vehicle In A Careless And Imprudent Manner, Involving An Accident, and Leaving Scene Of Accident; and Infraction of Failure To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges receipt. Arraignment waived. Charges formally read to defendant. Case set for January 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for entry of counsel.

State vs. Keaton A. Wieman – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20 – 25 Mph). Defendant sentenced to fine $155.50 and court costs. Costs and/or fines paid in full.

State vs. Kassidy T. Windels – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 1-5 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and waives arraignment. Defendant requests ability to complete DIP to avoid any possible point issue. Court authorized DIP for defendant. Defendant enters a plea of guilty and is assessed a $259.50 fine plus court costs. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

In the matter of Janet Lingerfelt – Bench Trial Guardian/Conservatorship – Adult.

State vs. Bogdan Rusnak – Bench Trial on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle With Unsafe/Improper Frame/Suspension/Axle/Wheel/Rim And/Or Steering System. Case called. Tried by court. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and was previously arraigned. Defendant enters a plea of guilty and is assessed an $80.50 fine plus court costs. All costs and fines to be paid in full or appear on January 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Bogdan Rusnak – Bench Trial on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle With Unsafe/Improper Frame/Suspension/Axle/Wheel/Rim And/Or Steering System. Tried by court. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and was previously arraigned. Defendant enters a plea of guilty and is assessed an $40.00 fine plus court costs. All costs and fines to be paid in full or appear on January 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Bogdan Rusnak – Bench Trial on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle With Unsafe/Improper Frame/Suspension/Axle/Wheel/Rim And/Or Steering System. Tried by court. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and was previously arraigned. Defendant enters a plea of guilty and is assessed an $40.00 fine plus court costs. All costs and fines to be paid in full or appear on January 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

