The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, December 14, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Clerk Taylor notified the commission that they needed to reappoint Janet Griffin and John Brown to serve a new two-year term on the County Law Enforcement Restitution Board. Both have agreed to remain on the board if appointed. The commissioners voted to reappoint each to a new term beginning January 1, 2024.

Clerk Taylor also reported that Coroner Shawn Minter has reappointed Becky Alitz to serve a new four-year term beginning January 1, 2024.

The commission reviewed Resolution #001-2023 to adopt an IRC Section 125 Premium Only Plan. They reviewed the plan documents provided by CORE for a health reimbursement arrangement for Atchison County. Following review, the commissioners voted to approve Resolution #001-2023 to implement the plan.

The commission then reviewed Resolution #002-2023 to adopt a health reimbursement arrangement.

The commission reviewed the plan documents provided by CORE for a health reimbursement arrangement for Atchison County. Following review the commissioners voted to approve Resolution #002-2023 to implement the plan.

A full copy of the Health Reimbursement Plan and the Cafeteria 125 Plan is on file in the clerk’s office.

Melissa Massar with Great River Engineering stopped in to provide the commission with an update on BRO-24, 25 and 26. Her report was as follows:

• County Bridge BRO-25 – Permits have been cleared with the only permit remaining being the completion of the flood plain permit. They are working on the final design and will begin right-of-way approval after the first of the year.

• Tarkio Bridge – BRO 24. Still working through the archaeological study and final permitting. Discussion was had about preserving the old bridge and finding a buyer for it.

• Shared County/Langdon Bridge – BRO-26. Presiding Commissioner Livengood signed the permit application for notification to the Army Corps of Engineers for project approval. Ms. Massar stated they would need a letter of support from the Atchison County Levee District as well. Presiding Commissioner Livengood reached out to board member Ryan Ottmann and Clerk Taylor agreed to forward contact information.

Ms. Massar stated that June 2024 is still the target date to have all preliminary engineering complete.

She also stated that she would have Dave Earls for the program agreement for BRO-001. This is the bridge north of Dotham.

Additions and abatement to the September and October tax books were approved as follows:

PERSONAL PROPERTY

September 2023 – Additions to the tax books: 2022, $4,034.18 There were no abatements from the 2022 personal tax books.

October 2023 – Additions to the tax books: 2023, $89,866.61; 2022, $ 4,060.62; 2021, $ 414.19; 2020, $ 96.02. Abatements from the personal tax books: 2023, $864.79.

REAL PROPERTY

September 2023 – There were no additions or abatements to the real tax books.

October 2023 – Additions to the real tax books: 2023, $86.68. Abatements from the real tax books: 2023, $881.46.

AG ROCK

September 2023 – There were no additions or abatements to the ag rock tax books.

October 2023 – Additions to the ag rock books: 2023, $2.28. Abatements from the ag rock books: 2023, $3.70.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.