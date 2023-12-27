The Rock Port wrestlers competed in the 2023 Battle at the Katy Trail Wrestling Tournament December 15 and 16 in Sedalia, Missouri.

Individual results for the Blue Jays are as follows:

GIRLS

100 lbs. – Jaylynn Garst

Round 1 – Jaylynn Garst over Aynjewel Jones (Plattsburg) (Fall 0:54)

Round 2 – Jaylynn Garst over Abrianna Everson (Kansas City-Piper) (Fall 0:43)

Round 3 – Jaylynn Garst over Chloe Taylor (Sherwood) (Fall 1:22)

Quarterfinals – Jaylynn Garst over Chloe Zeller (Stover) (Fall 4:34)

Semifinals – Jaylynn Garst over Olivia Cunningham (Mid-Buchanan) (Injury)

1st Place Match – Dallys Shaffer (Adrian) over Jaylynn Garst (MD 10-0)

105 lbs. – Norah Watkins

Round 1 – Norah Watkins over Kinleigh Wilson (Mid-Buchanan) (Fall 0:56)

Round 2 – Norah Watkins over Teonna Miller (Kansas City-Piper) (Fall 2:22)

Round 3 – Norah Watkins over Taryn Hearn (Cameron) (TF 16-0 5:38)

Quarterfinals – Norah Watkins over Klara Keeter (Versailles) (Fall 5:14)

Semifinals – Norah Watkins over Aleah Conard (El Dorado Springs) (Dec. 9-4)

1st Place Match – Camryn Wingate (California) over Norah Watkins (Fall 5:24)

110 lbs. – Brylea Shrader

Round 1 – Olivia Schweizer (Gallatin) over Brylea Shrader (Fall 1:13)

Round 2 – Brylea Shrader over Bri Bennett (Windsor) (Fall 1:51)

Round 3 – Brylea Shrader received a bye

Round 4 – Brylea Shrader over McKenna Cabaniss (Carrollton) (Fall 0:53)

Round 5 – Jayden Keller (Brookfield) over Brylea Shrader (Fall 1:06)

Cons. Quarters – Brylea Shrader over Hailey Allen (Oak Grove) (Fall 0:42)

Cons. Semis – Nyiomi Bradley (Adrian) over Brylea Shrader (Fall 2:15)

11th Place Match – Brylea Shrader over Kala Piatt (Lathrop) (Fall 0:54)

125 lbs. – Emma Teten

Champ. Round 1 – Emma Teten over Isabel Kidwell (Lathrop) (Fall 1:15)

Champ. Round 2 – Emma Teten over Mya Friedley (Cole Camp) (Fall 1:04)

Champ. Round 3 – Emma Teten over Hadlye Sackrey (Brookfield) (Fall 2:57)

Semifinals – Alivia Bottoms (Boonville) over Emma Teten (Dec. 7-2)

3rd Place Match – Frankie Shewmaker (Versailles) over Emma Teten (Dec. 6-3)

190 lbs. – Hadleigh Jones

Round 1 – Hadleigh Jones over Ivee Cooper (California) (Fall 0:51)

Round 2 – Kenlee Fish (Plattsburg) over Hadleigh Jones (Fall 3:26)

Round 3 – Hadleigh Jones over Amarachi Ibeagu (Kansas City-Piper) (Fall 1:18)

Quarterfinals – Hadleigh Jones over Emma Corbin (El Dorado Springs) (Fall 1:10)

Semifinals – Lilli Lewis (South Callaway) over Hadleigh Jones (Fall 1:21)

3rd Place Match – Kayleen Gareipy (Sherwood) over Hadleigh Jones (Fall 3:48)

BOYS

126 lbs. – Gus Heintz

Champ. Round 1 – Gus Heintz over Raef Braman (Knob Noster) (MD 10-2)

Round 2 – Gus Heintz received a bye

Round 3 – Gus Heintz over Cody Neal (Diamond) (Fall 1:22)

Round 4 – Gus Heintz received a bye

Round 5 – Gus Heintz over Miles Dean (Kansas City-Sumner Academy) (MD 13-0)

Quarterfinals – Gus Heintz over Gavin Utz (Plattsburg) (Fall 1:19)

Semifinals – Cody Strope (Fatima) over Gus Heintz (Fall 0:58)

3rd Place Match – Gus Heintz over Andrew Griffin (Marceline) (SV-1 6-4)

132 lbs. – Chance Hayes

Round 1 – Trevor Akins (Albany) over Chance Hayes (Fall 0:36)

Round 2 – Peyton Parn (Brookfield) over Chance Hayes (Fall 0:26)

Round 3 – Zachary Kloeppel (Fatima) over Chance Hayes (Fall 0:20)

Round 4 – Colton DePetre (West Platte) over Chance Hayes (Fall 1:27)

138 lbs. – Kendan Melton

Round 1 – Weston Linscott (Brookfield) over Kendan Melton (Fall 0:39)

Round 2 – Kendan Melton over Gerard Costa (Holden) (Dec 8-7)

Round 4 – Kendan Melton received a bye

Round 5 – Gage DeShon (Lathrop) over Kendan Melton (Fall 1:26)

Cons. Round 1 – Kendan Melton over Camden Eckerson (South Harrison) (Fall 2:20)

Cons. Quarters – Kendan Melton over Peyton Hume (Stanberry) (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Semis – Jhett Chandler (West Platte) over Kendan Melton (Fall 4:50)

Cons. 3rd – Landon Willis (Lafayette County) over Kendan Melton (Fall 0:25)

144 lbs. – Trenton Wallace

Round 1 – Nyle Krieger (Lawson) over Trenton Wallace (Fall 0:00)

Round 3 – Trenton Wallace received a bye

Round 4 – Keaton Coots (Lathrop) over Trenton Wallace (Fall 0:39)

Round 5 – Trenton Wallace over Brendon McCorkle (Warsaw) (Fall 1:20)

Cons. Round 1 – Zackary Stewart (Carrollton) over Trenton Wallace (Fall 1:47)

Cons. Round 2 – Trenton Wallace received a bye

Cons. Round 3 – Trenton Wallace over Matthew McNab (Penney) (Fall 0:48)

Cons. Round 4 – Colton Barnett (Lone Jack) over Trenton Wallace (Fall 0:34)

150 lbs. – Braxton Melton-Davis

Round 1 – Braxton Melton-Davis received a bye

Round 2 – Ryder Herzing (Fatima) over Braxton Melton-Davis (Fall 3:21)

Round 3 – Benjamin Breeding (Sherwood) over Braxton Melton-Davis (Fall 0:37)

Round 5 – Mason Galloway (South Harrison) over Braxton Melton-Davis (Fall 1:30)

Cons. Round 1 – Bridger Grimshaw (Brookfield) over Braxton Melton-Davis (Fall 2:45)

Cons. Round 2 – Laramie Fenimore (Gallatin) over Braxton Melton-Davis (Fall 1:38)