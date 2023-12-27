Connie Kay Drowns, 71, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 18, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

She was born January 4, 1952, in Fairfax, Missouri, the daughter of Lois Mae and Clarence Dill. She graduated from Fairfax High School and Methodist Medical Center-School of Nursing in 1973. Connie worked as a nurse for many years and retired from the State of Missouri as a facility inspector. On August 24, 1979, Connie married Alva “Bud” Drowns, Jr. in St. Joseph. Her hobbies included flowers and gardening, and playing pitch with her husband Bud. She cherished her time she spent with her grandchildren. She was a member of Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church and loved her church.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Lee Dill. Survivors include husband, Alva “Bud” Drowns, Jr. of the home and their children, Teresa (Girard) Frakes of St. Joseph, Gina Avila of St. Joseph, Trey (Katy) Drowns of Savannah, Missouri, and Matt Drowns of Gower, Missouri; grandchildren, Bree (Christopher) Bennett, Isabella Avila, Kaylee Drowns, Layne Drowns, Mia Drowns, and Cooper Drowns; and great-grandson, Whit Bennett.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 22, 2023, at the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church with interment following at Odd Fellows Public Cemetery. Pastor Chad Crooks officiated. Memorials are requested to Mosaic Life Care-Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund. Services were under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home, St. Joseph.