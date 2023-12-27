Cropwise Consulting, LLC, and Milne Dinsdale Seed, LLC, will host Cropwise University January 5, 2024, at the Loews Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri. The event will have industry-leading speakers from PivotBio, EarthOptics, Precision Planting, Ag Spectrum, The University of Nebraska and Syngenta.

Cropwise University will include a 2023 production year wrap-up and offer insights into the 2024 production year and beyond. This peer- to- peer meeting is an opportunity to connect with like-minded farmers and agribusiness industry professionals in a small group setting. Cropwise University is an event for farmers focused on learning how to refine their business strategies for more precision and better efficiencies for greater outputs.

For more information or to reserve a seat, contact Erin Marlow at 816-351-4420, farmprofitmanagement@gmail.com or @Cropwise1 on “X” (formerly Twitter). You can also message Milne Dinsdale Seed, LLC, or Cropwise Consulting, LLC, on Facebook.