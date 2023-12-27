The East Atchison girls’ and boys’ wrestling squads competed in the Corner Conference Wrestling Tournament at East Mills High School in Malvern, Iowa, Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Both teams had a very succesful day and came home with many wins. The Wolves’ Linkin Murry came home as the Conference champ. Bo Peregrine and Gavyn Irvine were Conference runners-up. Each one of the Lady Wolves was named Conference champion. Individual stats for EA wrestlers follow:

GIRLS

EA 36 vs. East Mills 12

100 lbs. – Danni Irvine (EA) (won by forfeit)

105 lbs. – Bella Bywater (EA) (won by forfeit)

110 lbs. – Bailey Wennihan (EA) (won by forfeit)

115 lbs. – Dylan Drummond (EA) (won by forfeit)

120 lbs. – Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) over Liley Crowder (East Mills) (Fall 0:47)

235 lbs. – Aly Wooten (EA) over Halie Hayes (East Mills) (Fall 0:21)

Southwest Iowa 42 vs. EA 36

100 lbs. – Danni Irvine (EA) (won by forfeit)

105 lbs. – Bella Bywater (EA) (won by forfeit)

110 lbs. – Bailey Wennihan (EA) (won by forfeit)

115 lbs. – Dylan Drummond (EA) over Maddalynn Hume (Southwest Iowa) (Fall 1:35)

120 lbs. – Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) over Jocelyn Tackett (Southwest Iowa) (Fall 3:35)

235 lbs. – Aly Wooten (EA) (won by forfeit)

BOYS

EA 24 vs. East Mills 12

138 lbs. – Gavyn Irvine (EA) (won by forfeit)

144 lbs. – Linkin Murry (EA) (won by forfeit)

190 lbs. – Alex Martin (EA) (won by forfeit)

285 lbs. – Bo Peregrine (EA) (won by forfeit)

EA 18 vs. Essex 12

138 lbs. – Gavyn Irvine (EA) (won by forfeit)

144 lbs. – Linkin Murry (EA) (won by forfeit)

215 lbs. – Cash Seaman (Essex) over Alex Martin (EA) (Fall 0:28)

285 lbs. – Bo Peregrine (EA) (won by forfeit)

EA 18 vs. Griswold 30

138 lbs. – Gavyn Irvine (EA) over Holden Jensen (Griswold) (Fall 1:12)

144 lbs. – Linkin Murry (EA) over Ridyk Jones (Griswold) (Fall 0:56)

215 lbs. – Alex Martin (EA) over Jaden Jensen (Griswold) (Fall 0:38)

285 lbs. – RJ Dishong (Gris-wold) over Bo Peregrine (EA) (Fall 3:32)

EA 12 vs. Southwest IA 33

138 lbs. – Blake Schaaf (Southwest Iowa) over Gavyn Irvine (EA) (Dec. 8-1)

144 lbs. – Linkin Murry (EA) over Landon Ramos (Southwest Iowa) (Fall 0:54)

215 lbs. – Kolton Wilson (Southwest Iowa) over Alex Martin (EA) (Fall 0:42)

285 lbs. – Bo Peregrine (EA) over Christian Mayer (Southwest Iowa) (Fall 3:51)