Wolf youth wrestler Waylon Blackman placed 1st in the Novice Boys’ 6 & Under Division. (Submitted photos)

Wolf youth wrestler Titus Wright placed 1st in the Novice Boys’ 10 & Under Division.

Wolf youth wrestler Jasper Navin placed 1st in the Novice Boys’ 12 & Under Division.

The East Atchison Youth Wrestlers had their first tournament of the season last weekend and for a lot of the grapplers, it was their first wrestling competition ever. These kids faced some tough opponents, but worked hard and even had a little bit of fun.

Individual results follow:

Novice Boys 6U 49-49 – Nash Stevens, 2nd place

Novice Boys 6U 54-57 – Waylon Blackman, 1st place

Novice Boys 8U 86-92 – Jack Clement, 3rd place

Novice Boys 10u 58-64 – Titus Wright, 1st place

Novice Boys 10u 64-70 – Tiberius Baruth, 2nd place

Novice Boys 10u 76-84 – Brady Richards, 4th place

Novice Boys 12U 97-105 – Jasper Navin, 1st place

Novice Girls 10U 112-127 – Saige Dorrel, 3rd place

Open Boys 10U 120 – Winston Hogue, 3rd place

1st-2nd Grade 36-43 – Kash Wheeler, 1st place

5th-6th Grade 57-63 – Tucker Wheeler, 3rd place