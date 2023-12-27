The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Quit Claim Deed: Filed December 18, 2023, by Aaron Stikeleather to Chelsea Jo Von Chern for Lot 5, Third Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 18, 2023, by Phyllis and Lyle Brown, Jill and Bryan Caudill, Daniel Beckman and Jeffrey Beckman to Shaunna Sjulin for Lots 7, 8, 9, and 10, Block 21, Rankin Place, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 20, 2023, by Danny and Alice Kemerling to Fairfax R-III School for Lot 6, Second Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed December 21, 2023, by Ronnie and Janet Sue Owen to Brady Owens and Brandi Gipson for Lot 14, Block 2, Adams Subdivision, and Lot 5, Block 2, Adams Subdivision, Rock Port, Missouri.