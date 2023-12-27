Little Jays’ Preschool students performed at their Christmas program December 20, 2023.

The Little Jays’ Preschool Christmas program began with the students singing “We Will Jingle.”

The preschool students showed some dance moves while they sang “Dancing Christmas Tree.”

Preschool students looked sharp in their sunglasses while they sang “Hip Hop Reindeer.”

Little Jays’ Preschool hosted a heartwarming Christmas program December 20, 2023. Mrs. Driskell, Mrs. Vogler, and Mrs. Herron, gathered their students on risers for a charming performance.

The concert began with “We Will Jingle” and “If I Were A Reindeer.” The Little Jays added sunglasses to their attire for the song “Hip Hop Reindeer” with a rhythmic performance. The risers swayed gently for the fourth song, “Dancing Christmas Tree.”

Students in Little Jays’ Preschool are: Doc Graves, Henry Waigand, Alora Kroeger, Brodie Pierpoint, Lillian Ottmann, River Ottmann, Cane Stanton, Colt Garst, Everly Hayes, Hayes Martin, Arya Thomas, and Laine Goins, Ray Herron, Brett Garst, Amelia Paris, Autumn Lingerfelt, Megan Hale, Cord Davis, Brewer Shallenberger, Leyla Radik, Grayson Wood, Sarai Allen, and Nolan Waigand, Sam Hallowell, Millie Graves, Truman Herron, Bess Griffin, Sophie Smith, Krue Carder, Raylan Wamsley, Ivy Daugherty, Case Larson, Nora Spiegel, Newt Robertson, and Kit Roup.

Closing the evening, the students sang “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” creating a heartfelt finale that resonated with the warmth of the season.