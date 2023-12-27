WEDNESDAY NIGHT GALS

12/6/23

Team Standings:

1. Bradley’s

2. Golden Gals

3. Burke & Sons

4. MADPK

5. Swinging Bowlers

High Scratch Game (Team) – Bradley’s 577, Swinging Bowlers 566, Golden Gals 552; High Scratch Series (Team) – Bradley’s 1656, Golden Gals 1571; High Scratch Game – Ronda Phillipi 186, Barb Lynch 172, Marie Catlett 166; High Scratch Series – Barb Lynch 494, Ronda Phillipi 469, Bev Callow 440; Most Over Average Game – Bev Callow 44, Elaine Knapp 41, Ronda Phillipi 37

THURSDAY NITE OWLS

12/7/23

Team Standings:

1. Joesting Farms

2. Downtowner

3. Klosek’s Trash

4. Balls Deep

5. DJT 47

6. Local Trash

7. Hunter Construction

High Scratch Game (Team) – Hunter Construction 809, DJT 47 790, Downtowner 672; High Scratch Series (Team) – DJT 47 2259, Hunter Construction 2221, Joesting Farms 1927; High Scratch Game (Men) – Noah McCoy 279, Mike Minino 267, Steve Joesting 258; High Scratch Series (Men) – Steve Joesting 714, Mike Minino 698 Reid Hunter 647; High Scratch Game (Women) – Nic Stevens 137, Darlene Joesting 136, Jen Block 123; High Scratch Series (Women) – Nic Stevens 404, Darlene Joesting 360, Jen Block 324; Most Over Average Game (Men) – Noah McCoy 118, Steve Joesting 84, Mike Minino 82

MONDAY MIXED LEAGUE

12/11/23

Team Standings:

1. Hits N Misses

2. Pocket Pounders

3. Bad Company

4. Tumble Bugs

High Scratch Game (Team) – Pocket Pounders 674, Hits N Misses 649, Bad Company 611; High Scratch Series (Team) – Hits N Misses 1886, Pocket Pounders 1852, Bad Company 1676; High Scratch Game (Men) – Reid Hunter 238, Noah McCoy 211, Nate Long 194; High Scratch Series (Men) – Noah McCoy 583, Reid Hunter 582, Brad Burke 550; High Scratch Game (Women) – Raechel Schoonover 177, Ronda Phillipi 163, Darlene Joesting 148; High Scratch Series (Women) – Ronda Phillipi 468, Darlene Joesting 436, Angie Caples 416; Most Over Average (Men) – Brad Burke 52, Nate Long 46, Noah McCoy 42; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Raechel Schoonover 58, Terry Walkup 27, Pat Cundall 20