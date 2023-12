Mrs. Lynn Hunter directed the K-3 students as they joined together to sing “Este Es La Navidad,” “Up On The Roof,” and “A Song of Peace.” (JR Chaney photos)

Rock Port R-II Elementary students presented their program, “Christmas 2023,” Wednesday, December 20. The production was directed by Mrs. Lynn Hunter.

Musical numbers performed included “The Penguin Polka” by the kindergarteners and first graders and “The Santa Claus Rock” by the kindergarten, first grade, and second grade students.

The third grade students sang “Grandma’s Chicken Soup” and “Rockin’ Down the Chimney Tonight.”

All students joined together to sing “Este Es La Navidad,” “Up On The Roof,” and “A Song of Peace.”

Kindergarten students in the program were: Annabella Brion, Charlie Carpenter, Nova Carter, Braeley Cook, Tristan Cummings, Hunter Gibson, Maxon Graves, Jaxson Henggeler, Bradley Howell, Colton Jackson, Jeriah Jones, Everett Leseberg, Zayley Makings, Paige Mele, Dakota Melton, Naomi Morgan, Elsie Ostram, Oscar Palmer, Lena Paris, Drey Parsons, Haizley Pierpoint, Wyatt Pinzino, Finnley Riley, Kamden Schulte, Vada Seeley, Taeyln Sloop, Oaklee Smith, Willow Smith, Cass Stanton, and Elliot Thomas.

First grade students in the program were: Cole Alexander, Kolcyn Barnes, Sadie Chaney, Lexi Culp, Tucker Deatz, Emma Garst, Leland Gibson, Lucas Gibson, Wynne Griffin, Cyrus Herrington, Kenzi Hoffman, Jersey Jones, Addaline Larson, Rosie Leichliter, Emersyn Martin, Isaiah Newbanks, Valerie Nielson, Josiah Shimmel, and Ryne Shrader.

Second grade students in the program were: Aiden Childers, Izabella Childers, Sadie Clodfelter, Rylynn Comstock, Ryker Driskell, Xander Goolsby, Gabriel Gronniger, Elsie Gubser, Henry McCoy, Mason Henggeler, Belle Herron, Jaylee Hudson, Layla Hughes, Dawson Irvine, Chase Krutz, River McCown, Mason Meyerkorth, Gentry Moore, Greenly Moore, Rhett Murphy, Sawyer Proctor, Zoe Riley, Rory Robertson, Briggs Roup, Logan Schlup, Knox Schulte, Paislee Sollars, Ella Sperber, Cass Stanton, Remi Stoner, Braylon Thomas, Piper VanSickle, Beau Waigand, Kendall Wamsley, and Gentry Welch.

Third grade students participating were: Judah Allen, Sophia Bare, Aislyn Barnes, Izzy Carpenter, Kyler Culp, Blaykleigh Daugherty, Raylan Daugherty, Markie Gaines, Brantley Garst, Maddie Henggeler, Abel Holmes, Rihanna Hopkins, Portia Ingram, Lincoln Leichliter, Louie Leseberg, Baylin Lewis, Piper McKenney, Daxxyn Moore, Vera-Ann Newbanks, Oliver Paris, Dale Pinzino, and Jaylee Wood.