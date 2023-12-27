The Rock Port R-II Board of Education held a regular meeting Tuesday, December 14, 2023. President Regan Griffin called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

Other board members in attendance were Afton Schomburg, Troy Cook, Kayla Sierks, Jared Meyerkorth, and Reven Herron. Joanna Burke was absent. Also present were Superintendent Dr. Rex Bollinger, Elementary Principal Dr. Steve Waigand, High School Principal Donnie Parsons, and Board Secretary Jennifer Welch. Guests present were Megan Bebb, Kerri Rodriguez, Sage Acorn, and Chris Horn.

The agenda was adopted and board members voted to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of November 21, 2023.

Dr. Bollinger reviewed the financial information. The November final check register, and the December check register to date were approved.

Sage Acorn and Chris Horn gave an update on the building construction.

Kerri Rodriguez and Megan Bebb presented on the 7-12 English Language Arts curriculum.

Dr. Waigand and Mr. Parsons gave the elementary and high school principals reports.

Dr. Bollinger went over his monthly program evaluation report.

He also discussed giving the Rock Port Youth Athletic Association funds for new fencing equipment at the baseball field. Board members voted 5-0 to donate $5,690.40 to the RPYAA for fencing equipment. Troy Cook abstained.

In new business, board members approved the 2023 – 2024 MSBA full maintenance service agreement and the second reading of the 2024 – 2025 calendar.

Board members also took action to approve the 2022 – 2023 audit.

The quote for new football helmets in the amount of $23,712.50 was approved.

The north gym will be painted during Christmas break. The quote was $14,835.00 for thewalls and $12,225.00 for the ceiling. The paint quotes were approved.

Board members voted unanimously to approve the additional construction items to be completed during the construction of the addition by Veregy.

The board also authorized up to $45,000 for Dr. Bollinger to purchase a van and a car for the district to use for transporting students and staff.

The board moved into executive session in accordance with RSMo.610.021 Subsection (3), (13) Personnel Matters at 8:56 p.m.

Open session resumed at 10:24 p.m.

Board members voted unanimously to move the sixth grade from the elementary to the high school end of the building in the 2024 – 2025 school year.

Boad members also voted unanimously to extend a contract to Dr. Bollinger until June 30, 2026.

The meeting adjourned at 10:26 p.m.