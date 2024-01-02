The following case was heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Corey Keith Herron at 9:00 a.m. December 21, 2023, at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

State vs. Bobbi Jo Christo – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with P.D. Williams. Guilty of violation #2. Probation and Parole working on the plan. Shock and time served. Continue on current probation.

The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Brett Hurst December 21, 2023, at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Midwestern Health Management vs. William E. Bebout Et Al – Show Cause Hearing on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Vohs. Defendant appears in person, served on November 3, 2023. Judgment revived per judgment form signed.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dustin Carpenter – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Vohs. Defendant appears by Counsel Jones, served on November 9, 2023. Case continued to March 7, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for completion of discovery.

Midwestern Health Management vs. William Daugherty Et Al – Motion Hearing on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Vohs. Order to compel garnishee has been granted per signed order.

Anthony W. Mitchell Et Al vs. Devin Devine – Small Claims Hearing on Small Claims Over $100. Case called. Plaintiff appears in person. Defendant served on December 14, 2023. Case continued to January 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for trial.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Tad R. Gebhards – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Vohs. Defendant served on November 9, 2023. Judgment by default. It is ordered and decreed, that plaintiff recover from the defendant as follows: principal – $22,611.72.

Midwestern Health Management vs. Shane M. Guyer Et Al – Motion Hearing on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Vohs. Case continued to February 22, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for settlement discussions.

Discover Bank vs. Sandra Lansdown – Civil Setting on Contract-Other. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Vohs. Defendant appears by Counsel Jones. Case continued to March 7, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for completion of discovery.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Jeffrey P. Lotter – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Vohs. Defendant served on November 22, 2023. Case continued to January 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Christy J. Lytle – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Vohs. Case continued to February 22, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for service or dismissal.

State vs. Azamjon Amonov – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Defendant sentenced to fine of $155.50 and court costs. Fine and court costs paid in full.

State vs. Andrew Benjamin Bauder – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Johnson. Defendant acknowledges information. Arraignment waived. Case set for January 18, 2024, at 9 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

Regina Bemberger vs. Tommy Bemberger – Trial Setting on Dissolution Without Children. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Taylor. Defendant appears in person and by Counsel Sadoun. Case continued to February 22, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. for trial.

State vs. Oscar Cardenas Munoz – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Defendant sentenced to fine of $80.50 and court costs. Fine and court costs paid in full.

State vs. Oscar Cardenas Munoz – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Natalie A. Crane – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Christina Era – Initial Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant pleads guilty, sentenced to fine of $155.50 plus court costs. Traffic cost paid.

State vs. Jeffery T. Foret – Bond Forfeiture Hearing on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More), Owner Operated Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility (Motor Vehicle Required To Be Registered) – 1st Offense, and Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense; and infraction of Failure To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Bond forfeiture continued as it does not appear that defendant was given the new court date after his Failure to Appear Warrant was issued. Clerk to send notice to defendant of last known address. If defendant fails to appear on January 18, 2024, his bond will be for forfeited.

State vs. Jimmie Gamble – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Width Of Vehicle Exceeded 8 1/2 Feet. Defendant sentenced to fine of $80.50 and court costs. Fine and court costs paid in full.

State vs. Jimmie Gamble – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Keep Proper/Made False Motor Carrier Driver’s Record – Exceeded Maximum Driving Time. Defendant sentenced to fine of $105.50 and court costs. Fine and court costs paid in full.

State vs. Stanley Edward Harmon, Jr. – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor DWI and Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and by Attorney Kirby. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for May 23, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for jury trial.

State vs. Keturah C. Hicks – Case Review on Felony Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree; and Misdemeanor DWI, Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense, Operated Motor Vehicle Owned By Another Knowing Owner Of Vehicle Has Not Maintained Financial Responsibility, and Failure To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by P.D. Williams. Case set for January 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

State vs. Gary R. Hughes – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor DWI. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by P.D. Williams. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with Attorney Kissell, acknowledges receipt of information filed and waives arraignment. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty on Ct. 2 and is assessed SIS, 2 years probation supervised by PPS. Ct. 1 dismissed. Defendant has until 5:00 p.m. on January 4, 2024, to provide proof of enrollment. Apply bond to all costs. Defendant to pay any remaining balance.

State vs. Rushae I. James – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Johnson. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for January 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Larry J. Jordan – Case Review on Felony Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with Attorney R. Williams, acknowledges receipt of information and waives Arraignment. Defendant enters a plea of guilty and is assessed seven days jail time with credit for time served.

State vs. Harley S. Lansdown – Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Failure To Yield After Stopping To Vehicle That Entered Intersection/So Close To Cause Hazard. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Case set for December 5, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for Bench Trial.

State vs. Brandy Marie Lopez – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20 – 25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Prince D. Lowe – Case Review on Misdemeanor Driving While Revoked/Suspended – 1st Offense and Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16 – 19 Mph). On Count 1, defendant sentenced to a fine of $62.25 and on Count 2, defendant sentenced to a fine of $62.25 plus court costs.

State vs. David W. Miller – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs. Defendant sentenced to fine of $466.00 and court costs. Costs and fine paid in full.

State vs. Jasmine R. Moore – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Failure To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width. Defendant sentenced to a fine of $500.00 and court costs. Costs and fine paid in full.

State vs. Jovanny R. Negrete Merino – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Darren E. Sharpless – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Domestic Assault – 3rd Degree; and Misdemeanor Domestic Assault – 4th Degree – 1st Or 2nd Offense (1),(5) (Two Counts). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and by Attorney Sundell. Case set for February 8, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. for Preliminary Hearing.

State vs. Joshua C. Smith – Case Review on Felony Assault – 3rd Degree – Special Victim and Resisting/Interfering With Arrest, Detention Or Stop. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Case set for January 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Yuhan Wang – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Johnson. Defendant acknowledges information. Arraignment waived. Case set for January 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Yuhan Wang – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph).Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Johnson. Defendant acknowledges information. Arraignment waived. Case set for January 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Jordan Bethany Wayland – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 1-5 Mph). Defendant sentenced to a fine of $259.50 and court costs.

State vs. Leslie Deanne Witt-maier – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket.

Rock Port vs. Scott Andrew Barbee – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Other Trespass, Property Damage, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest. Case called. City appears by P.A. Gagnon. Defendant appears in person. Case set for April 18, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. for Trial.

Rock Port vs. Cheyenne L. Camerlink – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic Failed To Register Vehicle. Case called. City appears by P.A. Gagnon. Defendant appears in person and waives arraignment. Defendant enters a plea of guilty and is assessed a $15.50 fine plus court costs. All costs and fine to be paid in full or appear on January 18, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.

Rock Port vs. Aaron Michael Greene – Case Review on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic Defective Equipment. Case called. City appears by P.A. Gagnon. Defendant fails to appear. Apply bond ordered.

Rock Port vs. Carsyn J. Green-Sillers – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic for Operated ATV Upon A Highway/Street Not Authorized. Case called. City appears by P.A. Gagnon. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 22, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.

Rock Port vs. Aaron Mortimore – Plea/Trial Setting on Municipal Ordinance – Other Tampering Case called. State appears by P.A. Gagnon. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell and was previously arraigned. Defendant enters a plea of guilty and is assessed a $300.50 fine plus court costs.

Rock Port vs. Katie M. Palmer – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Other Nuisance Violation. Case called. City appears by P.A. Gagnon. Defendant fails to appears. Warrant ordered. Bond is $100 cash only. New court date to be given to defendant when warrant is executed.

Rock Port vs. Brittany Nicole Schlup – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Other Animal License. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to a fine of $50.50 and court costs. Costs and fine paid in full.

Rock Port vs. Brittany Nicole Schlup – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Other Animal At Large. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to a fine of $50.50 and court costs. Costs and fine paid in full.

Rock Port vs. Yukha Yaroslav – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (11-15 Mph Over). Case called. City appears by P.A. Gagnon. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $105 cash only.

In the Estate Of Johann Peter Christian Murray – Hearing Claim Against Estate Independent Without Will.

Breanna S. McCormick vs. Talyn L. Wilke – Trial Setting on Dissolution With Children. Case called. Petitioner appears in person. Respondent served on April 14, 2023, fails to appear and is in default. Marriage will be dissolved when formal judgment is entered. Judgment will be signed when petitioner provides information regarding motorcycle and car.

