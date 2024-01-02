A one-vehicle crash left a Maryville, Missouri, man with minor injuries December 22, 2023. The accident occurred at 11:34 a.m. on Hwy. 136, five miles east of Tarkio, when Dennis A. Schebaum, 67, was driving a 2003 Dodge Durango. The Dodge traveled off the south side of the highway, returned to the road, then traveled off the north side of the highway and truck an embankment. The Dodge came to rest facing west off the north side.

Schebaum, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was transported by an Atchison-Holt ambulance to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. The 2003 Dodge Durango sustained extensive damage and was left at the scene until the weather improved.

The wreck was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper R.A. Matthews, who was assisted by the Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service.