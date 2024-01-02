Rock Port Food Pantry

The Rock Port Food Pantry is low on the following items: Hamburger Helper, Chicken Helper, crackers, spaghetti sauce, cooking oil, pineapple, cereals, cake mixes, icing, and brownie mix. Items can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp. The food pantry is located in the fellowship hall.

The food pantry will be open Friday, January 12, 2024, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon; and Friday, January 26, 2024, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Monetary donations may be mailed to the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 164, Rock Port, MO 64482.

Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry

The Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry is currently low on the following items: apple juice (64 oz.), brownie mix, beef and chicken broth (14.5 oz. can), sugar (5 lbs.), creamy peanut butter (16 oz.), boxed potatoes (au gratin, scalloped), vegetables (15 oz. – canned potatoes, cut green beans, French style green beans, mixed vegetables, whole kernel corn, cream style corn, peas, carrots, kraut).

Community volunteers will open the food pantry January 16, 18, 23, and 25, 2024.

If schools are closed due to inclement weather, the food pantry is also closed. If the schools experience a two-hour delay, the food pantry will also delay opening until 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Donations of food and/or monetary gifts are greatly appreciated. The food pantry is located at 315 Main Street in Tarkio.