The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Quit Claim Deed: Filed December 22, 2023, by Virender Bangar to Rockport Apartments, LLC, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, Block 28, Meek’s Addition, and Block 29, Meek’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Quit Claim: Filed December 22, 2023, by Dusty Livengood to Nichole Livengood for Lots 10, 11, 12, and 9, Block 17, Meek’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed December 28, 2023, by Mark and Lori Mitchell to James Mitchell, Successor Trustee of the Mark and Lori Mitchell Revocable Trust for Lots 3 and 2, Block 3, Rankin & Shaum Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.