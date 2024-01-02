The next fresh mobile food pantry offered by Second Harvest of St. Joseph will be held Tuesday, January 9, in Tarkio, Missouri, in front of Community Services, located at 4th and Main streets. The mobile food pantry will be held weather permitting and while supplies last, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Vehicles should line up on 3rd Street and then turn onto Main Street, making their way up to the drop. Volunteers will put the food in the vehicles. This is for all Atchison County residents and there are no income guidelines. For more information call Community Services at 660-736-4646.