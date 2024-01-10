The Fairfax Methodist Church is pleased to host the Staten Family in concert on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. Chicken and dumplings will be served from 4:00 to 5:45 p.m. (while supplies last) before the concert. Both the meal and the concert will be a free-will donation, with proceeds going to the missions and outreach of the church.

Mark and Lori Staten of Tarkio, and their three children, Gentri, Bryli, and Quin, offer a beautiful harmonic sound of gospel and country that enraptures all who are listening. Everyone is invited to come enjoy the evening.