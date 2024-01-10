Atchison County 4-H has lots of exciting things happening in January. They will be having a Special Interest Club for all the bookworms. This started January 8 and a second meeting will be Monday, January 22. Bring all your favorite books you received for Christmas or from the awesome Book Blast our schools had. Bring your pillows and blankets and enjoy story time and popcorn and drinks from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Meetings will be held in the small room at the Velma Houts Building, 201 U.S. Hwy. 136 East, Rock Port.

This event is open to all youth ages 5-18 years old as of December 31, 2023. Youth do not need to be enrolled in a community 4-H Club to participate. Register online at https://v2.4honline.com.

This is a free activity for all who want to join. Refreshments will be provided. Contact Pamela Morriss, Atchison County YPA, at 660-744-6231 or pamela.morriss@missouri.edu to reserve your spot or ask questions.

Atchison County 4-H will also be offering a fun and exciting learning experience called Eating from the Garden for fourth and fifth graders. Eating from the Garden provides researched-based information through nutrition and gardening activities to increase consumption of fruits and vegetables and promote healthier food choices, gardening knowledge and physical activity.

This is a series of eight one-hour sessions, with a leadership project to follow to show the community what our youth learned. The dates of these sessions are January 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, and 31, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

This is also a free event and youth do not need to be enrolled in 4-H. Go to the 4honline page and enroll in these fun and exciting things we have going on to start 2024 off in a great way. For more information, call the office at 660-744-6231 or email pamela.morriss@missouri.edu.