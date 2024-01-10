The Tarkio High School Winter Homecoming is set for Friday, January 19, 2024. That night, East Atchison will host Stewartsville/Osborn in basketball action at the Tarkio Activity Center (TAC). Games will begin at 5:00 p.m.

This year’s winter homecoming candidates and attendants for Tarkio are: king – Linkin Murry; queen candidates – Alex Barnett, Dalaynie Drummond, Claire Martin, and Tommi Martin; and attendants – juniors Charley Caudill and Alex Erickson, sophomores Jaeka Wiley and Kale Lekey, and freshmen Danni Irvine and Parker Livengood. This year’s winter homecoming candidates for Fairfax are: king candidates – Collin Hedlund and Sammie Litherbury; and queen candidates – Jasey Smith and Grace Oswald. The kings and queens will be crowned that night.

As part of the homecoming festivities, the East Atchison Wrestling Squad will host a quad meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, January 18, at the TAC. EA senior wrestlers and their parents will be recognized in a ceremony during the event.