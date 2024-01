Major Thomas Herron, Rock Port, Missouri, was recently promoted to his current rank during a ceremony at the 35th Infantry Division Headquarters. Major Herron was promoted by his children, Truman and Belle, alongside his wife and parents, including his father, who served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam.

Pictured at the promotion ceremony, from left to right, were: front – Belle and Thomas Herron; and back row – Danny and Rebecca Herron, and Major Thomas and Mandy Herron.