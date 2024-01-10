Rock Port R-II Little Jays’ Preschool registration for the 2024-25 school year is underway.

Children must be 4 years old on or before July 31, 2024, to be eligible for the full day program, and 3 years old on or before July 31, 2024, to be eligible for the half day program.

This year parents/guardians can register their child for preschool online at www.rockport.k12.mo.us or stop by the elementary office by Friday, March 1. If there are more students registered than spots in the full day classroom (20), or half day classroom (10 for the morning session and 10 for the afternoon session), a drawing will occur for the available spots on March 8 and placements communicated with parents.

Students currently enrolled in the 3-year-old preschool program will have a spot in the 4-year-old classroom next year and do not need to register again. School employee children and students with special education services will be reserved spots. Students outside the district will be placed on a waiting list.

Once preschool spots are determined, the school will reach out to gather additional information including birth certificate, social security card, and current immunization record. If you have questions, email Cindie Driskell, cindie.driskell@rpbluejays.com (for the full day program) or Jennifer Vogler, jennifer.vogler@rpbluejays.com (for the half day program).

Early Childhood Screenings

Rock Port R-II early childhood screenings (for 3- and 4-year-olds) will be held on March 26 and 27 at the school. Any child currently living in the Rock Port R-II School District who is turning 3 or 4 years of age on or before July 31 is encouraged to be screened.

To schedule an appointment contact the Rock Port Elementary office at 744-6294.