Private Pesticide Applicator training classes are for those agricultural producers who want to purchase and apply restricted use pesticides. These meetings are face-to-face but online events can be found at the University of Missouri Extension website if you prefer. Following applicator training, the Ag Update part of the meeting will conducted by University of Missouri Agricultural Extension staff. The updates will include topics in agronomy, livestock, horticulture, ag engineering, and ag business.

The Private Pesticide Applicator training will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 10:30 a.m. The Ag Update portion of the meeting will end no later than noon.

The schedule ias as follows:

• Andrew County – Thursday, January 25, at the Youth Building, 201 South Banyon, Savannah

• Holt County – Friday, January 26, at the Methodist Church Basement, 101 East Missouri, Oregon

• Atchison County – Tuesday, January 30, at the Atchison County Extension office, 201 East Hwy. 136, Rock Port

• Nodaway County – Wednesday, January 31, at the Nodaway County Administration Building Meeting Room, 403 North Market, Maryville

Pre-register by calling your local Extension office or go online at the University of Missouri Extension website for your county location and event. Private Pesticide Applicator training is provided to growers who need a license or need to recertify their license.

For more information contact Wayne Flanary at 816-279-1691, Field Specialist in Agronomy, University of Missouri Extension.