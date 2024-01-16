A benefit for Tim Pridell will be held Saturday, January 20, 2024, at the Tarkio Community Building, 603 S. 3rd Street. Tim is battling stage 4 melanoma and this event will help raise funds for the family to use for medical expenses and bills.

Stop by from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m. for a spaghetti dinner, silent auction, and live music. If you have a silent auction item to donate, please feel free to drop any donations off at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care at 300 Cedar Street in Tarkio Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information, contact Afton Hannah at 660-623-0095.