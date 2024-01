Captain Shawn P. Skoglund, commanding officer of Troop H, St. Joseph, recently announced the assignment of a new trooper to Troop H. Trooper Robert K. Mott has been assigned to Zone 1, which serves the citizens of Atchison and Holt counties. He was a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 118th Recruit Class that graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2023.