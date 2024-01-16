Fairfax Invitational Basketball Tournament

January 8 – 13, 2024 (Cancelled due to weather)

Landrey Kelly avoids the trap as she passes the ball across the lane.

Arianna Shimmel gets the ball in the corner and looks for an open pass.

Ella Meyerkorth gets the steal and the easy layup against Hamburg.

Corbyn Jakub lays it off the glass for two points and the foul.

Brock Holmes drops in two points against Falls City.

Bannack Skillen gets the rebound under the basket against Falls City. Bannack had 9 rebounds on the night.

Jack Meyerkorth puts in two of his 19 points against Falls City.