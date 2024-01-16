The Rock Port Board of Aldermen met Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. with Mayor Amy Thomas presiding. Board members present were Lisa Farmer, Kelley Herron, Kory Paris, and Raechel Schoonover. Also present were Chief of Police Derek Morriss, City Clerk Emily Schulte, and Superintendent Brentlee Thomas. Jeff Arp (MIRMA) was a visitor.

Mayor Thomas called the meeting to order then led the meeting in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The meeting agenda was approved.

Aldermen voted to approve the November 15, 2023, meeting minutes.

Jeff Arp, MIRMA Loss Control Specialist, was in attendance to present the city with a $1,000.00 Risk Management Grant Award for traffic control signs. Arp also discussed future grant opportunities with Superintendent Thomas.

Consent Agendas

The aldermen voted to approve the city financial statements, accounts payables, tax report, delinquent tax list, the City Clerk, Chief of Police, and all board reports.

They also aapprove the utility financial statements, accounts payables, purchased power and water statements, take or pay water use report, water loss reports, Utility Office Manager report and City Superintendent report.

Bill #1239 – 2024 General Budget

Bill #1239 – 2024 General Budget – was read by Thomas. The first reading was unanimously approved. Bill #1239 – 2024 General Budget – was read for a second time by Farmer. The second reading was also approved. Mayor Thomas declared Bill #1239, Ordinance #1239.

Bill #1240 – 2024 Utility Budget

Bill #1240 – 2024 Utility Budget – was read by Herron. The first reading was unanimously approved. Bill #1240 – 2024 Utility Budget – was read for a second time by Thomas. It was also approved. Mayor Thomas declared Bill #1240, Ordinance #1240.

Bill #1241 – 2024 Park Budget

Bill #1241 – 2024 Park Budget – was read by Farmer. The first reading was unanimously approved. Bill #1241 – 2024 Park Budget – was read for a second time by Thomas. It was also approved. Mayor Thomas declared Bill #1241, Ordinance #1241.

Liquor License Applications

Paris moved to approve the 2023 liquor license application from 44 Plaza, Inc., d/b/a Dusty Trail Café & Steakhouse. Herron seconded. Farmer, Herron, and Paris voted aye. Schoonover abstained.

Liquor license applications were received and reviewed from the following establishments: Casey’s Marketing Company, El Rey Papi’s, Happy Hills Gas & Coffee Co., Trail’s End, Just in Time Promo, River Rock Lanes, Rock Port Foods, 110 Travel Plaza, & Dusty Trail Café & Steakhouse.

Farmer moved to approve the 2024 liquor license applications. Herron seconded. Farmer, Herron, and Paris voted aye. Schoonover abstained.

Bid Opening: Lead Service Line Inventory

Bids were received from eight entities, opened and read aloud as follows: 1) Andis, LLC, $286,825.00; 2) Total H2O Solutions, $163,650.00; 3) Byrne & Jones Construction, $519,125.00; 4) All Clear Pumping & Sewer, $250,015.00; 5) HBK Engineering, $228,134.25; 6) Bahr Hydroexcavation, $299,200.00; 7) Hunt Environmental Specialists, $329,200.00; 8) Schulte Supply, Inc., $263,957.50.

Given the amount of information included within each bid, Superintendent Thomas will go through each bid, create a summary of the information, and formulate his recommendations. All bids will also be combined and sent out for any board member who would like to review them in more detail. A bid will be chosen at the January Board of Aldermen meeting.

2024 City Meeting Dates

The aldermen approved the 2024 Board of Aldermen dates.

RenoSys Pool Liner

A response from the letter City Attorney Gagnon sent to RenoSys was received by Park Board President Jennifer Geib, then forwarded to city officials. RenoSys offered to return $5,000.00 of the $20,419.50 down payment for the now cancelled pool liner project, which was paid by the city on January 26 of this year.

The aldermen voted to have the city attorney submit a counter-offer on the city’s behalf in the amount of $13,000.00.

Park Maintenance Agreement

Discussion regarding the future of the Park Maintenance agreement took place.

The aldermen unanimously voted to approve remove city crew tasks “Agreed upon mowing and trimming” and “pool” from the winterization within Park Maintenance Schedule: Exhibit A.

Paris would like to discuss the agreement further at the January meeting once a conversation between Park Board members and city staff has taken place.

Chief of Police Derek Morriss

Chief Morriss discussed having an applicant he would like to send to the academy. Discussion took place regarding who would be responsible to pay for the academy training as well as if this applicant would become a city employee prior to entering the program or following completion. Alderwoman Schoonover recommended Morriss reach out to Jeff Arp with MIRMA, as he was discussing this very topic during his visit. Morriss will get more information and send it out.

Morris then reported having gotten a bid for two Dodge Durangos. He will also be getting bids to outfit the vehicles.

Superintendent Brentlee Thomas

Superintendent Thomas relayed having an interview scheduled for this week. He also reported helping the park save around $700 in labor assisting the Rock Port Youth Athletic Association set poles for the baseball fence.

Alderman Paris asked if Thomas could provide the Park Board a brief breakdown of labor hours on their invoices. Thomas stated the breakdown is low priority, given his current projects.

Alderman Kelley Herron

Alderman Herron congratulated Sherlock and Hudson on passing their year two lineman finals, and Thomas for passing his year four final.

Alderwoman Lisa Farmer

Alderwoman Farmer inquired if the library could put signs up on the Mill Street parking spaces for library only parking. Thomas wasn’t sure, but stated he would look in to it.

Farmer then wanted it on record that if a citizen’s dog bites someone, she believes they should be held responsible.

Alderwoman Raechel Schoonover

Alderwoman Schoonover stated wishing to look in to the cost of city liquor licenses. The City of Rock Port’s costs are substantially higher than both the county and state.

Alderman Kory Paris

Alderman Paris inquired how tree trimming was going. Thomas relayed that it went well and the trimmers will hopefully return in the spring to continue work.

Paris asked that in the future if something is being signed on the city council’s behalf, the member signing the statement make the others aware.

The meeting adjourned at 8:01 p.m.