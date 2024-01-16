Rock Port High School students will celebrate 2024 Winter Homecoming Week (wrestling and basketball) next week. The theme is “Rock the Decades.”

Dress-up days will be: Tuesday, January 23 – Long Decades Nap (wear pajamas); Wednesday, January 24 – Cold Front vs. Heat Wave; Thursday, January 25 – Dress As Your Decade (seniors, 1990s; juniors, 1970s; sophomores, 2000s; freshmen, 2010s; 8th grade, 1980s; 7th grade, 1960s); and Friday, January 26 – Blue and White Day.

Classes will decorate hallways for homecoming. Seniors will decorate the entryway outside of the gym. Juniors through 7th grade will decorate the hallway by their lockers.

There will be a pep assembly during eighth hour Friday, January 26. The basketball teams will host Hamburg that night with the girls’ game beginning at 5:00 p.m. The king and queen will be crowned after the boys’ game.

The homecoming dance will be on Saturday, January 27, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

The wrestling teams will compete in the GRC Tournament Thursday, January 25, at Stanberry, Missouri, and the boys will compete in the Quad State Tournament Saturday, January 27.