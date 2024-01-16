The City of Tarkio Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at Tarkio City Hall. The Pledge of Allegiance was conducted at 6:00 p.m. Roll call was done by City Clerk Danielle Madron: aldermen Scott Walker, Blu Dow, Jeff Olson, and Jeff Agnew were all present. Visitors present were: City of Tarkio employees – Mayor Mark Staten, Police Chief Tyson Gibbons, Park Superintendent Chris Niles, Tarkio Board of Public Works employees Curtis Hedrick, Jessica Walker, and Danny Martin, and Street Superintendent Jamie Quimby; Park Board members Paige Agnew, Ashlee Driskell, and Brooke Vette; Atchison County Health Coalition members Terri Harr, Janice Baker, Janene McEnaney, Tammy Sly, Julie Livengood, Dara Whipple, and student members Brody and Bryar Wennihan; and Tarkio citizens Laura Gibbons, James Navin, Jr., Jason Burke, Michael Klosek, Sr., Danika Agnew, Gracie Walker, Dustin Barnes, Lori Staten, Debra and Jerry Henning, and Dallas Prather.

The aldermen approved the regular meeting minutes from December 13, 2023.

The election will be April 2, 2024. Candidates are as follow: South Ward Alderman – Jeff Agnew (incumbent); North Ward Alderman – Blu Dow (incumbent) and Brittany Vogler; and Mayor – Laura Gibbons and Darrell Wiley. There will also be a tax proposal on the ballot: Shall the City of Tarkio, Missouri, impose a sales tax of one-half cent (1/2¢) for the purpose of paying the costs of purchasing a new fire truck and future improvements to city buildings and equipment?

Dustin Barnes spoke to the council on behalf of the Tarkio High School. Several questions were asked about the past lease agreement between the City of Tarkio’s Park Board and the high school. Mr. Barnes stated he was just trying to get a better understanding of why the lease amount was increased last year and also stated that the school was willing to work on some possible changes to the agreement, and work with the Park Board to make the lease more agreeable to both parties involved. The council and park board members present thanked Mr. Barnes for the time he took to come and talk at the meeting, and would like to make plans to have another meeting to discuss the possible changes.

Clerk Madron asked the board if they had time to go over the draft of the proposed smoking ordinance. A few more changes were made to make the ordinance more fluid. Clerk Madron will be making these changes and having the attorney check to make sure everything is correct.

Mayor Staten gave the first reading of Bill 307.24 Ordinance 293.24: An Ordinance Granting A Franchise To Brightspeed Broadband, LLC, F/K/A Centurytel Broadband Services, LLC. The aldermen unanimously approved Bill 307.24 Ordinance 293.24.

Mayor Staten gave the second reading of Bill 307.24 Ordinance 293.24. Dow made a motion to approve Bill 307.24 Ordinance 293.24. Agnew seconded and all approved. Bill 307.24 Ordinance 293.24 was adopted.

Mayor Staten gave the first reading of Bill 308.24 Ordinance 294.24: An Ordinance Granting A Franchise To Brightspeed Of West Missouri, LLC, F/K/A Embarq Missouri, Inc. The aldermen unanimously approved Bill 308.24 Ordinance 294.24.

Mayor Staten gave the second reading of Bill 308.24 Ordinance 294.24. Agnew made a motion to approve Bill 308.24 Ordinance 294.24. Walker seconded and all approved. Bill 308.24 Ordinance 294.24 was adopted.

Clerk Madron asked the council to move the March board meeting from March 13 to March 6. Clerk Madron will be gone the week of the 13th for her annual spring institute. Olson made a motion to move the March meeting date change from the 13th to the 6th. The motion was seconded and approved by all.

Department Reports

Blu Dow, City Buildings – Travis Hicks got the ceilings taken down in City Hall that need to be repaired. Once the material comes in, he will get them finished. Dow spoke to Danny McCoy about new doors for the Community Building. There is a company that will be in the area doing some tuckpointing in the next few weeks and they will stop by City Hall to check the front of the building.

Jeff Agnew, Fire Department – There was nothing to report.

Jeff Olson, Parks & Pool – Chris Niles: Pool work has started. Zero entry demolition is complete. After performing high pressure tests, KC Gunite believes the leak is in the gutter system as no leaks were found in the plumbing. Tarkio Tech has been contacted about possibly helping with some welding that needs to be completed. The crow’s nest at the baseball field will be taken down and replaced over the next few months. The Park Board had its meeting Tuesday and got a tentative calendar set for 2024. The board has several fun events planned for the year.

Scott Walker, City Streets – Quimby’s report:

• RV Park – There is one camper here at this time.

• Christmas Decor – All Christmas decor is down and stored.

• Snow Removal – As you all know, there has been a lot of snow the last few days with more coming. The second F350 made a huge difference. Chief Gibbons assisted the department with snow removal. A total of 89 man hours were put in for this snow storm. That includes regular and overtime hours for everyone who pushed. There is another snow event predicted for later this week and very cold weather moving in.

• Potholes – There have been some potholes filled. There will be more show up after this snow event.

Curtis Hedrick, Tarkio Board of Public Works, reminded the board about the open meeting for the Wholesale Water Commission on January 23, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at the Velma Houts Fair Building in Rock Port, Missouri. Danny Martin has been hired by the Board of Public Works and will be taking over the superintendent position when Curtis retires at the end of the year.

Mark Staten, Gould Peterson Municipal Airport – There was nothing to report.

Chris Niles, Animal Control – There are no animals in the pound at this time.

Tyson Gibbons, Police Department – Holidays with Heroes was a success again this year, as many area youth benefited from this program. The Tarkio Police Department hopes to expand this program in the coming years.

Danielle Madron, City Financials – Clerk Madron has been getting the 2024-2025 yearly budget prepared and asks that any known changes be brought to her before next month’s meeting.

A break was taken from 6:55 to 7:05 p.m.

Dow made a motion to enter into executive session per Chapter 610.021 Section 3 hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting a particular employee, etc. Agnew seconded and all approved.

Following discussion, Walk-er made a motion to close the executive session. Olson seconded and all approved.

The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m. Next month’s regular meeting will be held February 14, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at Tarkio City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.