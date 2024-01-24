Avalanche Screen Printing & Signs, a longstanding printing business in Tarkio, Missouri, is set for a remarkable transformation. The business has been sold to Mark and Lori Staten and marks the beginning of an exciting chapter.

Mike and W.C. Farmer, former owners, express their enthusiasm in announcing the transition and have full confidence in the Statens to continue the legacy of quality service. Lori, with her two years of experience at Tarkio Avalanche, is well-acquainted with the intricacies of the operation.

The Statens are committed to maintaining and enhancing the current range of services, including embroidery, screen printing, shirt transfers, banners and signs, and letter jackets and patches.

The new headquarters, under a new business name, will be situated at Tarkio Tech, promising convenience and accessibility for customers. While a traditional storefront for retail items may not be in place immediately, the new business is ready to accept orders. For inquiries or to place an order, call 660-744-3479.

The Statens bring a fresh perspective and dedication to customer satisfaction, ensuring the Tarkio community continues to receive outstanding printing services. As the business undergoes this exciting transformation, patrons can expect the same level of quality and professionalism.