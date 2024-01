Lady Blue Jay Jaylynn Garst, right, placed first in the Sam Martin Invitational Saturday, January 13. (Steve Proctor photo)

The Rock Port girls’ wrestling team competed in the Sam Martin Invitational Saturday, January 13, in Plattsburg, Missouri.

Jaylynn Garst placed first, Hadleigh Jones and Emma Teten each placed third, and Brylea Shrader placed fifth. The team finished in eighth place out of 15 teams.

Individual results for the Lady Jays are as follows:

110 lbs. – Brylea Shrader

Round 1 – Brylea Shrader won by fall over Skylar Teegarden (Lawson JV) (Fall 0:11)

Round 2 – Emili Hernandez-Hernandez (Van Horn) won by decision over Brylea Shrader (Dec. 6-4)

Round 3 – Skye Mallen (Cameron) 23-8 won by fall over Brylea Shrader (Fall 3:32)

Consolation Bracket – Brylea Shrader won by fall over Kala Piatt (Lathrop) (Fall 3:45)

5th Place Match – Brylea Shrader (Rock Port) 18-8 won by decision over Naomi Gutierrez (Lexington) (Dec. 6-4)

190 lbs. – Hadleigh Jones

Round 1 – Hadleigh Jones won by fall over Amanda Jefferson (Cameron) (Fall 2:20)

Round 2 – Hadleigh Jones won by decision over Keeleigh Fish (Albany) (Dec. 4-1)

Round 3 – Kenlee Fish (Plattsburg) 21-1 won by fall over Hadleigh Jones (Fall 4:00)

Round 4 – Hadleigh Jones won by fall over Taylor Gardner (Lawson) (Fall 0:30)

Round 5 – Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) 16-9 won by decision over Hailie Wagner (Central – St. Joseph) (Dec. 7-0)

100 lbs. – Jaylynn Garst

Round 1 – Jaylynn Garst won by fall over Brooklyn Sargent (Lexington) (Fall 1:56)

Round 2 – Jaylynn Garst won by fall over Kathryn Jack (Lone Jack) (Fall 1:06)

Round 4 – Jaylynn Garst won by fall over Aynjewel Jones (Plattsburg) (Fall 0:41)

Round 5 – Jaylynn Garst won by fall over Aubrey Schrunk (Lathrop) (Fall 4:18)

1st Place Match – Jaylynn Garst won by fall over Mckenzy Mason (Marshall) (Fall 4:41)

125 lbs. – Emma Teten

Round 2 – Emma Teten won by fall over Kamryn Kendrick (Mid-Buchanan JV) (Fall 1:40)

Round 3 – Emma Teten won by fall over Bonnie Oliphant (Lone Jack) (Fall 1:30)

Quarterfinal – Emma Teten won by fall over Charleigh Mooney (Plattsburg) (Fall 0:58)

Semifinal – Isabel Kidwell (Lathrop) 14-8 won by fall over Emma Teten (Fall 3:02)

3rd Place Match – Emma Teten won by fall over Amaiya McClinton (Marshall) (Fall 1:58)