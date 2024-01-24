The Rock Port Park Board met Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at the Rock Port City Hall. Members present were Jennifer Geib, Sheena Roup, Andrea Cook via phone, Clint Dougherty, Devon Sons, Tawni Ellis and Amber Graham. City liaison and Alderman Kory Paris was also present.

Jennifer Geib called the meeting to order at 7:09 pm.

The meeting agenda was approved.

Board members voted to approve the December 13, 2023, meeting minutes, the December financials, and payables.

Pool Update

The 2024 season plan (opening options, train the trainer, chemicals) was discussed. Clint is going to make another phone call to AquaChem to discuss the level of services that they can provide.

An ad will go into the paper and be posted on Facebook for seasonal employment at the end of the month. The Park Board will accept applications through the month of February with intentions to hire at the March meeting.

The review and revision of pool wages, and the pool start-up schedule were tabled until February.

Park Updates

The Park Board is continuing to follow up on some mowing details and tabled the maintenance agreement until February.

Jennifer Geib met with Alderman Paris and City Clerk Schulte to discuss the new financial procedures that will be implemented. Geib reported some additional notes that she would like to put in place.

ARPA Money Recommendations

Board members voted unanimously for Jennifer to present a recommendation to the aldermen for the Weevos toddler playset system with freight as well as six new picnic (benches). Jen will make a call to MIRMA to make sure it is approved.

The AED machine lock box has come in and will be placed on the pool house concession stand. The purchase of metal plates to be purchased for the AED machine that state the 911 address in the amount of up to $50 was approved.

Baseball Field Plans and Updates

The Rock Port Youth Athletics Association will be getting new bleachers, fencing, backstops and dugouts at the baseball field.

Old Business

Jennifer again encouraged the importance of committees for the board.

Sheena, Andrea, and Amber will be on the Grants Committee. Jennifer and Tawni will be on the Fundraising Committee.

New Business

The acceptance of the application for a new park board member has been made and will be given as a recommendation for approval to the Board of Alderman.

The next meeting will be February 12, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at Rock Port City Hall.

The meeting was adjourned at 9:49 p.m.