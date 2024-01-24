Jenasey Mace

Dylan Kemerling

Chaney Vogler

Gus Heintz

Tarver Muntz

Bannack Skillen

Rock Port High School students will celebrate 2024 Winter Homecoming Week (wrestling and basketball) this week. The theme is “Rock the Decades.”

Dress-up days will be: Wednesday, January 24 – Heat Wave vs. Cold Front (wear your best winter or summer gear); Thursday, January 25 – Throwback Thursday (each class will dress as their designated decade – seniors, 1990s; juniors, 1970s; sophomores, 2000s; freshmen, 2010s; 8th grade, 1980s; 7th grade, 1960s); and Friday, January 26 – Blue Jay Pride (wear your best Rock Port gear).

Hallways will be decorated for homecoming. Seniors will decorate the entryway outside of the gym. Juniors through 7th grade will decorate the hallway by their lockers.

There will be a pep assembly during eighth hour Friday, January 26.

The basketball teams will host Hamburg that night with the girls’ game beginning at 5:00 p.m. The king and queen will be crowned after the boys’ game. King candidates are Gus Heintz, Tarver Muntz, and Bannack Skillen, and queen candidates are Chaney Vogler, Dylan Kemerling, and Jenasey Mace.

The homecoming dance will be on Saturday, January 27.

The wrestling teams will compete in the GRC Tournament Thursday, January 25, at Stanberry, Missouri, and the boys will compete in the Quad State Tournament Saturday, January 27.