The Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary will hold their annual soup and chili supper Tuesday, January 30. Serving will be from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Fairfax School cafeteria. Ticket prices will be $7 for adults, $5 for students, and $3 for children under age 4. The East Atchison Wolves will play North Nodaway that evening at Fairfax.

Through the years this event has helped provide funds to support the Auxiliary’s main purpose, which is to cooperate with the administration and medical staff in the constructive activities of the hospital. All donations and funds raised are to be used exclusively to finance hospital projects.

Since 2017, with the community’s support, the auxiliary has raised nearly $100,000 which has been used to purchase hospital equipment. Some of the more recent purchases have been a treadmill, an EKG machine and cart, and new televisions for the patients’ rooms. These items could not have been purchased without the support of the community.