Atchison County Band Day will be held Monday, February 5, at Fairfax R-3 School. The high school bands of Fairfax, Rock Port, and Tarkio will practice during the day, then present a concert at 7:00 p.m. in the high school gym. Mr. Ed Roberts will be the guest conductor. Mr. Roberts taught at Fairfax, Tarkio, and Harrisonville schools. Mark your calendars to attend this year’s concert as the musicians carry on this long-standing tradition, which began in 1955.