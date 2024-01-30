Kendan Melton-Davis gets control of Zach Kibbe’s (Sabetha HS) head. (JR Chaney photos)

Gus Heintz, wrestling at 126 pounds, goes undefeated at Quad State.

Ryder Herron gets the pin over Zayne Wenger of Maysville at Quad State wrestling in Maryville. Ryder would go on to place third for the day.

Desmond Chaney grabs a single leg and works to get the takedown.

Bo Peregrine ties up his opponent’s head as he circles, looking for an opportunity to take control.

East Atchison and Rock Port high school wrestlers competed in the Quad State Classic in Maryville, Missouri, January 27, 2024. Seventeen boys’ teams and 16 girls’ teams competed in the event. Individual stats follow:

GIRLS

EAST ATCHISON

100 lbs. – Danni Irvine

3rd place

Semifinals – Zyra Fife (Cameron) over Danni Irvine (Fall 3:10)

3rd Place Match – Danni Irvine over Aynjewel Jones (Plattsburg) (Fall 2:00)

105 lbs. – Bella Bywater

105 lbs. – Olivia Schweizer (Gallatin) over Bella Bywater (Fall 4:31)

105 lbs. – Bella Bywater over Kamryn Woods (Maryville) (Fall 2:46)

4th Place Match – Claudia Grimm (Sabetha) over Bella Bywater (Fall 4:07)

110 lbs. – Bailey Wennihan

2nd place

Semifinals – Bailey Wen-nihan over Brylea Shrader (Rock Port) in 3:09

1st Place Match – Skye Mallen (Cameron) over Bailey Wennihan (Fall 2:12)

115 lbs. – Dylan Drummond

2nd place

Semifinals – Dylan Drummond over Kentli Whitaker (South Harrison) (Fall 4:15)

2nd Place Match – Annabelle Dunlap (Winnetonka) over Dylan Drum-mond (Fall 2:40)

120 lbs. – Brooklyn Wennihan

1st place

Semifinals – Brooklyn Wennihan over Alex Endicott (Gallatin) (Fall 5:14)

1st Place Match – Brooklyn Wennihan over Bailey Sontag (Winnetonka) (Dec. 9-5)

235 lbs. – Aly Wooten

3rd place

3rd Place Match – Aly Wooten over Holidae Banfield (Sabetha) (Fall :34)

The Lady Wolves finished in 6th place as a team with 88 points, which is a school record.

ROCK PORT

100 lbs. – Jaylynn Garst

1st place

Semifinals – Jaylynn Garst over Aynjewel Jones (Plattsburg) (Fall 2:58)

1st Place Match – Jaylynn Garst over Zyra Fife (Cameron) (Fall 3:09)

105 lbs. – Norah Watkins

1st place

Quarterfinal – Norah Watkins received a bye

Semifinal – Norah Watkins over Claudia Grimm (Sabetha) (TF-1.5 4:26 (15-0))

1st Place Match – Norah Watkins over Taryn Hearn (Cameron) 26-10 (Fall 3:48)

110 lbs. – Brylea Shrader

3rd place

Semifinal – Bailey Wennihan (EA) over Brylea Shrader (Fall 3:10)

3rd Place Match – Brylea Shrader received a bye

125 lbs. – Emma Teten

1st place

Semifinal – Emma Teten received a bye

1st Place Match – Emma Teten over Charleigh Mooney (Plattsburg) (Fall 1:27)

190 lbs. – Hadleigh Jones

2nd place

Quarterfinal – Hadleigh Jones over Madycen Hedgpeth (Cameron) (Dec. 6-0)

Semifinal – Hadleigh Jones over Clare Kissire (Gallatin) (Fall 3:09)

1st Place Match – Kenlee Fish (Plattsburg) over Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) (Fall 2:41)

The Lady Jays placed 4th place as a team with 101.5 points.

BOYS

EAST ATCHISON

138 lbs. – Gavyn Irvine

Quarterfinals – Wyatt Burkhart (Cameron) over Gavyn Irvine (Fall 5:01)

144 lbs. – Linkin Murry

Cons. Round 2 – Linkin Murry over Lake Young (Cameron) (Fall 2:37)

Cons. Semis – Will Voos (Sabetha HS) over Linkin Murry (Fall 2:56)

175 lbs. – Sammie Litherbury

Semifinals – Presten Reynolds (Cameron) over Sammie Litherbury (Fall 4:35)

Cons. Semis – Sammie Litherbury over Aiden Lang (Sabetha HS) (Dec. 3-1)

285 lbs. – Bo Peregrine

Cons. Round 3 – Bo Peregrine over Brennan Steeby (Cameron) (Fall 0:54)

The boys placed 12th with 51 points.

ROCK PORT

106 lbs. – Declan McRaven

Champ. Round 1 – Jeremiah Gilliland (Mount Ayr) over Declan McRaven (Fall 2:00)

Cons. Round 2 – Thales Marshall (South Harrison) over Declan McRaven (Fall 0:44)

126 lbs. – Gus Heintz

1st place

Quarterfinals – Gus Heintz over Hunter Sollars (Maysville) (Fall 0:34)

Semifinals – Gus Heintz over Brendon Hoover (South Harrison) (Fall 2:39)

1st Place Match – Gus Heintz over Tanner Turner (Maryville) (TF 17-1 2:45)

138 lbs. – Kendan Melton

Quarterfinals – Cayden Eckerson (South Harrison) over Kendan Melton (Fall 1:36)

Cons. Round 3 – Zach Kibbe (Sabetha HS) over Kendan Melton (Fall 2:15)

144 lbs. – Trenton Wallace

Quarterfinals – Will Voos (Sabetha HS) over Trenton Wallace (Fall 0:20)

Cons. Round 3 – Caden Mann (Bedford) over Trenton Wallace (Fall 0:00)

150 lbs. – Desmond Chaney

Champ. Round 1 – Zane Rippy (Albany) over Desmond Chaney (Fall 0:17)

Cons. Round 2 – Laramie Fenimore (Gallatin) over Desmond Chaney (Fall 3:23)

157 lbs. –

Braxton Melton-Davis

4th place

Quarterfinals – Braxton Melton-Davis over Emmett Meyer (Stanberry) (Fall 1:17)

Semifinals – Cole Hinton (Sabetha HS) over Braxton Melton-Davis (Fall 0:39)

Cons. Semis – Braxton Melton-Davis over Walker Tracy (Maysville) (Fall 4:35)

3rd Place Match – Ashton Whitteck (Cameron) over Braxton Melton-Davis (Fall 0:42)

175 lbs. – Gabe Gebhards

Quarterfinals – Gabriel Gebhards over Xander Brown (Maryville) (Fall 5:12)

Semifinals – Shane Hall (Winnetonka) over Gabriel Gebhards (Dec 10-3)

Cons. Semis – Andrew Wiles (Albany) over Gabriel Gebhards (M. For.)

285 lbs. – Ryder Herron

3rd place

Quarterfinals – Ryder Herron over Bo Peregrine (EA) (Fall 1:41)

Semifinals – Joshua Grimm (Sabetha HS) over Ryder Herron (Fall 3:24)

Cons. Semis – Ryder Herron over Zayne Wenger (Maysville) (Fall 1:45)

3rd Place Match – Ryder Herron over Bo Peregrine (ea) (Fall 1:54)

The Blue Jays finished 8th with 91.5 points.