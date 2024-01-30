The Rock Port Food Pantry is low on the following items: Hamburger Helper, Chicken Helper, crackers, icings, brownie mixes, cooking oil, and cereals. Items can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp.

The food pantry will be open Tuesday, February 6, 2024, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon.; Friday, February 9, 2024, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. ; Tuesday, February 20, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon; and Friday, February 23, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Monetary donations may be mailed to the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 164, Rock Port, MO 64482.

––

The Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry is currently low on the following items: tomato juice (46 oz. can), cereal, cake mixes (chocolate or white), Hamburger Helper, vegetables (15 oz. – canned potatoes, cut green beans, French style green beans, mixed vegetables, whole kernel corn, cream style corn, peas, carrots, kraut), Blue Bonnet margarine (lb. sticks), and toilet paper.

If schools are closed due to inclement weather, the food pantry is also closed. If the schools experience a two-hour delay, the food pantry will also delay opening until 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Donations of food and/or monetary gifts are greatly appreciated. The food pantry is located at 315 Main Street in Tarkio.