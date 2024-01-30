The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of January 29 to February 4.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, January 29 – February 2.

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from the Missouri State line to the Holt County line, January 29 – February 2.