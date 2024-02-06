Tarkio R-I School will be changing its calendar because of days missed due to construction and weather. On Friday, February 2, the Tarkio Board of Education voted to amend the 2023-2024 calendar.

The following is a list of days that school will now be in session:

• Thursday, February 15, will now be a full day of school.

• Friday, February 16, will now be a school day with a full day of school instead of a day off.

• Monday, February 26, will now be a half day of school. School will dismiss at 12:30.

• Monday, April 15, will now be a full day of school. There will be no Professional Development that day.

• Friday, May 17, will now be a full day of school.

• Monday, May 20, will now be a full day of school.

• Tuesday, May 21, will now be a full day of school.

The following list of days will still be no-school days:

• Monday, February 19, Presidents Day, is still a day off of school unless there is a snow day prior to February 19. If Tarkio R-I has a snow day between now and February 19, this day will be used as a make-up day.

• Monday, March 18, will be a Teacher Professional Development day.

• Friday, March 29, is Good Friday. There will be no school on this day.

• The Monday following Easter, April 1, will be a day off of school unless the school needs to use it as a snow day. This is designated as a potential make-up school day should there be two or more additional snow days.

Currently, school is set to dismiss on Tuesday, May 21, at 3:00 p.m. These plans could be altered if there are additional snow days. If you have any questions or concerns, contact Mr. Barnes at the Tarkio Elementary School Office.