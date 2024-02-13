The annual Chili/Soup Cook-Off and Dessert Contest at the Good News Church in Tarkio will be held this coming Sunday, February 18. Beginning at 5:00 p.m., everyone is invited to the fellowship hall at the church to taste chili, soup and desserts and then cast votes on favorites. Winners will be announced around 6:15 p.m.

Also, anyone of any age may enter: individuals, pairs, groups, families, etc. There will be three categories: Best Chili, Best Soup, and Best Dessert. First, second and third place prizes will be given in each category. This is a free event, however, if anyone would like to bring a can of soup for the local food pantry, that would be appreciated.

The Good News Church is located at 201 North 6th Street in Tarkio with the fellowship hall door in the back of the church building by the large parking lot. Pastor Cathy Riggins serves as minister.