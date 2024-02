The Fairfax Volunteer Fire Department will have a fish and chicken fry (carp, catfish, and chicken) Saturday, February 17, 2024, beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the Fairfax Community Room in the fire station. Free-will donations will be accepted at the dine-in or carry-out meal. Delivery will be available for senior citizens living in town in Fairfax (call 660-686-2581).