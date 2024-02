Plans are being made for Fairfax R-3’s preschool and kindergarten screenings. If your child will be three years old by July 31, 2024, call the school to get on the preschool screening list and inquire about the preschool program. If your child will be five years old by July 31, 2024, call the school to get on the kindergarten screening list. You may call 660-686-2421 ext. 2 as soon as possible and talk to Mrs. Karen Burke.