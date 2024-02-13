The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed with Life Estate: Filed January 29, 2024, by Jerry Martin to Trev Martin, Tommi Martin, Montana Martin, and Tawni Martin for land in Section 9, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed February 1, 2024, by Herman Ritchie to Anna Holloway for Lot 10, Block 21, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed February 1, 2024, by Marlin and Sherry Gubser to Lora Owen for land in Section 5, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed February 1, 2024, by Marlin and Sherry Gubser to Patricia Limpert for land in Section 36, Township 67, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed February 1, 2024, by Marlin and Sherry Gubser to Travis Gubser for land in Section 6, Township 66, Range 41, and Section 31, Township 67, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed February y, 2024, by Randy Bungenstock to Kimberly Fox for land in Section 7, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.