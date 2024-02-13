A medical problem caused a one-vehicle crash on the interstate in Atchison County at 8:55 p.m. on February 6, 2024. The wreck occurred as a 2014 Ford F-150, driven by Amanda Wallenkamp, 45, of Montrose, South Dakota, was southbound on I-29. At the 118.8 mile-marker two miles north of Watson, Missouri, the driver experienced a medical issue causing the Ford to cross the median, enter the northbound lanes of I-29, cross both northbound lanes, travel off the east side of the roadway and strike an embankment. The Ford F-150 came to rest off the east side of the interstate facing south on its wheels.

Wallenkamp, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries in the wreck and was transported to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, by an Atchison-Holt ambulance. The Ford F-150 sustained extensive damage and was going to be removed from the scene at a later date by Double M Towing of Rock Port, Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper R.A. Matthews investigated the crash. He was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and the Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service.