The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of February 12-18.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from the Nodaway County line to Route M, February 13.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, February 13-14.

I-29 – Pothole patching from mile marker 116 to mile marker 110, February 15-16.

Route 46 – Pothole patching from the Nodaway County line to Route EE, February 16.