The Atchison County Library will continue Third Thursdays at the Tarkio branch. Class time, for children ages infant to four years old, will be at 10:00 a.m. February 15, March 21, April 18, and May 16.

Activities are designed for parents and caregivers to interact with their children through creative play and imagination. Join the fun for story time, crafts, and snacks.

For more information and registration, visit the library’s website: youseemore.com/acl or Facebook page.