Get the whole family dolled up for a fun “Night Under The Stars” with dining and dancing to raise funds for the Fairfax High School junior/senior prom.

On Friday, February 23, a dinner of smoked pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and dessert will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in the Fairfax school cafeteria. Free-will donations will be accepted. To-go boxes will be available.

A dance will be held in the old gym from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Admission to the dance is $20 for families, $10 for couples, and $5 for individuals.

This is a family-friendly event and all ages are welcome. Come out and have a great time while supporting our local youth.